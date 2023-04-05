LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Otolaryngology announced in a press release they are hosting a head and neck cancer screening at 9:00 a.m. on April 7 at The Free Clinic at Lubbock Impact, 2707 34th Street.

April is oral, head and neck cancer awareness month, said the press release. Head and neck cancer are more common in men and people over the age of 50, TTUHSC said.

“The head and neck cancer screening day will provide free cancer screenings for

anyone who comes by appointments or walk-in,” said Yusuf Dundar, M.D., TTUHSC ENT

surgeon.

The press release said alcohol and tobacco use can be linked to at least 75% of head and neck cancers. Regular screening can detect these cancers early on when treatment will be the most effective, said a press release.

Apartments must be made by phone. To make an appointment, call (806) 370-7472.