Free or reduced price adoptions at Lubbock Animal Services for limited time

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services on Tuesday announced free adoptions starting Tuesday and continuing through Saturday (August 20 – 24).

LAS said a recent Clear the Shelter event successful.

“However, LAS still has more than 300 animals in the facility,” LAS said.

LAS said beginning Monday, August 26, through the end of the month, adoptions will be $5.00 while all long-stay and senior dogs will be free.

LAS is located at 3323 SE Loop 289 and open Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm. The phone number is 806-775-2057.

