AMES, Iowa – Texas Tech overcame the cold temperatures and even cooler offense for most of the night to beat Iowa State, 14-10, Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

With the win, the Red Raiders become bowl eligible in Joey McGuire’s first season as head coach.

Iowa State would take its first lead in the with 11:18 remaining in the game on a Hunter Dekkers touchdown pass to Easton Dean to make it, 10-7 Cyclones.

Quarterback Tyler Shough, who made his second straight start, led the offense on a 13-play, 77-yard drive to reclaim the lead. Shough connected with Baylor Cupp with 6:10 to reclaim the lead for good.

“The offense did what it needed to do to win,” McGuire said. “The stat sheet on offense is not pretty, but that W in the right column for the Red Raiders is definitely pretty.”

Shough finished 15-21 for 141 yards and one touchdown and improved to 3-0 as a starter this season.

It was a good finish, but not a good start for the Red Raider offense.

On the third play of the game, Myles Price fumbled after a short completion and Iowa State recovered deep in Texas Tech territory.

The Red Raider defense would force the Cyclones into a 30-yard field goal attempt that was missed by Drake Nettles.

On the next possession, the Red Raiders avoided another turnover when Shough recovered the football after a bad snap on second down.

Krishon Merriweather and Jaylon Hutchings combine for a sack that stalls an Iowa State drive and forces a punt.

Texas Tech’s next drive started on its four-yard line. After a 28-yard completion to Price down to the Iowa State four-yard line, Donovan Smith would like up in the backfield with Shough and take the direct snap in for the one-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Texas Tech lead. The 14-play, 96-yard drive gave Texas Tech a 7-0 lead.

Iowa State answered with a 36-yard Nettles’ field goal to make it 7-3.

The Cyclones would add another football as time expired to make it 7-6 Texas Tech at the half.

In the third quarter, Iowa State elected to go for it on 4th and one from Texas Tech’s two-yard line, but Jesiah Pierre recorded the tackle for loss to force a turnover on downs.

The Cyclones would go for it on 4th and goal from the two-yard line on their next possession, and Tony Bradford sacked Hunter Dekkers to force another turnover on downs.

“We lost the best defensive player in the country that didn’t get to play in this game in Tyree Wilson,” McGuire said. “For our guys to come play like they did just shows the leadership of the old guys and really proud of them to get this sixth win for those guys.”

The Red Raider offense didn’t provide much help. They only ran eight plays in the third quarter.

Their third drive of the second half would end in a third second-half punt early in the 4th quarter, and Iowa State’s offense would take advantage.

The Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4 Big) return home to close out the regular season against Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Jones Stadium.