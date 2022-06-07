LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock man that has taken on the title of professional eater is going for another prize this weekend at the Outlaw World Championship Egg Roll competition in Lubbock.

“Freight Train Frankie” as he calls himself, has won many prizes and broken many records since he first started eating competitions several years ago. His journey began after he personally challenged himself to take on the 72 ounce steak at the Big Texan.

“I ended up knocking it out within 45 minutes,” he explained. He has since taken on the Fuddrucker’s three pound burger, has remained in first place for River Smith’s Fourth of July Catfish competition for four years, and is even one of 28 people that knocked out the chicken fried steak in Norman, Oklahoma. These are just to name a few of his accomplishments.

He said his wife has stood by him the whole way, and he has a large group of friends that always root for him.

Frankie’s next challenge is this Saturday, June 11th at Alcove Farms. Outlaw Egg Rolls is hosting the first ever egg roll competition in Lubbock. Competitors have to eat as many egg rolls as possible in only eight minutes. Frankie said he’s ready to take on the challenge.

“They are kind of small…I’ve ranged pretty much anywhere between 20 to 30 within that time range,” he said.

While some might think this way of life could lead to a litany of health issues, Frankie said he gets check ups and according to the doctor, he’s fine.

The competition this weekend could be Frankie’s last.

“We will see how it goes from here,” he added.

To sign up for the egg roll eating competition, visit the Major League Eating website here. The event will go on from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.