LUBBOCK, Texas — When Rachel Marlin received a text that said she was nominated to be a part of the first-ever U.S. Army All-American Bowl cheer team, she was in disbelief at first.

“I saw it and I was like ‘is-is that right?’” Marlin said. “Then immediately it was just excitement and I was like, ‘Oh I have to do this.’”

Marlin, who is a cheerleader at Frenship High School, was selected to be on the cheer team, which was significant because it was the first time the U.S. Army bowl game had cheerleaders at the game.

“They weren’t expecting a cheer team to put on a show. So we did it. We’re throwing these crazy stunts, these crazy tumbling passes and even afterward some of the football coaches were telling the cheer coaches like, ‘What was that? That was crazy,'” Marlin said.

There were 60 other cheerleaders from around the country alongside Marlin at the Dec. 18, game, however, Marlin was the only cheerleader from Texas. Marlin said the game was rewarding as she’s a senior in high school and has cheered most of her life.

“It just pure joy because it was like – I worked for this. I’m here now,” Marlin said.

Marlin was nominated by her cheer coach at Frenship High School, Kayci Smith, who said it was Marlin’s work ethic that made her confident Marlin could succeed at the bowl game.

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl cheerleaders practiced for two days before the game, honing the stunts, cheers and tumbling passes alongside cheerleaders they weren’t used to cheering with.

“You can ask her to do anything and she’s like, ‘Yes, ma’am. I’ve never tried it before, but I’ll do it. Put me in.’ I think she’s been a back spot, a base, a flier, one of our major standing tumblers and power tumblers,” Smith said.

Smith said she couldn’t have been prouder of Marlin for committing to the game and showing up.

“She was representing not only friendship cheerleaders, Lubbock, panhandle – all of it. There are so many things that Rachel did that she doesn’t even realize that she represented for cheerleaders in the sport.”

Smith believes that since it was the first time they had cheerleaders at the bowl game, it’s a step in the right direction for cheerleading as a sport. They were able to showcase their athletic abilities at the game. She hopes they can continue to be seen as the athletes she is confident they are.

Although Smith and Marlin are sad to leave each other when Marlin graduates high school, they both know Marlin left her mark at the game by letting the world know that cheerleaders are athletes, too.

“We are a sport too,” Marlin said.”We can perform, we can put on a show and we can get the crowd engaged.”