LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship High School hosted the first of two local Unified track meets Thursday.

The purpose of Unified Sports is to join students with and without intellectual disabilities for training and competition.

Over 70 athletes from Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper, Levelland, and Randall Canyon all competed in long jump, shot put, the 100 and 400-yard dash, and the 4×100 relay.

Kayci Smith, the special ed teacher and Unified coach at Frenship, said, “When you’re out here, and you see them, there’s not a difference. I mean, they’re cheering each other on.”

Gavin Philips, a senior athlete and Christian Manly’s partner, felt honored that Christian chose him and that they get to encourage eachother when competing.

He said, “I hope we go home with a gold medal and a smile on our face. It’s a blast to be out here in the first place. But it’d be better to go home with a gold medal.”

The competition is a UIL event, meaning, the state track meet is the ultimate goal for these teams.

Smith said, “If you ask any of these kids, we’re winning State.”

Gavin and Christian’s favorite event is long jump, but their favorite part of it all is the support they feel.

“We thank the people that come here to support us and, you know, cheer us on,” Christian said.

Frenship took first place by the end of the day, Levelland came in second, Lubbock-Cooper in third, and Randall Canyon finished in fourth. The next local meet will take place next Tuesday at Lubbock-Cooper.