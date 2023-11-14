LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship Independent School District asked for the public’s help naming the district’s ninth elementary and second high schools.

According to a social media post from FISD, the schools are set to open in August 2025.

The naming period for the school is expected to stay open from Monday, November 13, to Thursday, November 30.

The names will be announced in January.

“The online form is open to the public, and we encourage our students, parents, staff, alumni, and community members to join us in naming our two new campuses,” the social media said.

If you would like to submit a name for Frenship’s newest additions, click here.