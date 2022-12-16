LUBBOCK, Texas – For some children in the community, getting three meals a day doesn’t always happen.

Food insecurity affects families year-round, but it can be especially difficult over the holidays, so Frenship ISD continued its annual Tiger Bites Winter Feeding Event, which provides hundreds of meals to students for the upcoming winter break.

“At home, I have all I need, and I know some people don’t have near anything that they could ever need,” said Norah Boone, student council member at Willow Bend Elementary. “It just makes me so sad, so what we’re doing here makes me feel very good.”

Members of the Willow Bend Elementary student council and the Rotary Club of Lubbock

made assembly lines and packed up 400 backpacks full of food for students in need over the extended holiday break.

“For many children who struggle financially, and their parents do, we provide breakfast and lunch for them, but then over the holidays, which is like two weeks, the kiddos are home,” said Michelle McCord, superintendent of Frenship ISD. “The grocery bill goes up, and we’re trying to buy gifts, and it’s just so expensive, that this is just meant to try to help them.”

According to Frenship ISD, over 40% of its students qualify for the Federal Free & Reduced Lunch Program, so the district understands the need for food security in the community.

“We’re just glad we can help those kids through this timeframe,” said Keith Larremore, member of the Rotary Club of Lubbock. “It’s grown so much every year, and the need continues to grow as the district continues to grow. We’ve been blessed because we’ve had additional support coming in from the community.”

This is the 10th year the program has been around. Frenship ISD maintenance staff will deliver the backpacks to all 14 of its campuses ahead of the break.

“What a privilege it is to serve in this role, and to watch good things happen in an era in which we hear a lot of sad things,” McCord said.

Frenship ISD’s winter break starts Dec. 22 and goes through Jan. 4.