Frenship ISD names Bryan Gerlich as new athletic director

WOLFFORTH, Texas– Frenship ISD named Bryan Gerlich its new athletic director Friday morning.

Gerlich is currently the executive director of athletics at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, according to the school district’s website. He has held this position since May 2015.

Gerlich previously served as an associate principal at Colleyville Heritage High School and has 17 years of experience in education, the website said.

According to the website, Gerlich was previously an athletic director and football coach in Amarillo’s Highland Park ISD, Hereford ISD and Tahoka ISD, respectively.

