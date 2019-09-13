Frenship ISD provides statement, explains how top 100 employee salaries are determined

LUBBOCK, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com recently sent an open records request to Frenship ISD for employee salaries. This is the third local government agency that EverythingLubbock.com has looked at in an effort to compare salaries.
EverythingLubbock.com broke down the salaries of every employee by the top 100 paid salaries.
“Frenship ISD currently employs more than 1,200 employees throughout the year ranging from instructional staff to operational staff,” said Tiffany Taylor, media relations coordinator for Frenship ISD, in a statement.
EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Frenship ISD for an interview on the top 100 salaries for their employees. Frenship chose to instead provide a written statement.
“An employee’s salary is determined by multiple factors including education level, years of experience in education or a related field to their position, and level of responsibility,” said Taylor.
However, the length of a contract and number of days an employee works greatly impact an employee’s salary, said Taylor.
“The contracts range from 187 days to 260 days depending on the employee’s position and responsibilities,” she said.
Just like Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD also researches state averages and breakdowns of salaries within their region. Data is also pulled by the Texas Association of School Boards to compare and set salaries that are competitive with surrounding districts.
Here is the full statement from Frenship ISD:
|Last Name
|First Name
|Base Salary
|Assignment
|McCord
|Michelle
|$210,000.00
|Superintendent
|Williams
|Tim
|$143,997.72
|Assistant Superintendent of Operations
|Barnett
|Joe
|$130,685.92
|Chief Technology Officer
|Cobb
|Cynthia
|$130,409.56
|Assistant Superintendent of C&I
|Reeves
|Farley
|$130,409.56
|Chief Financial Officer
|Dillard
|Rhonda
|$130,409.28
|Assistant Superintendent of HR
|Hernandez
|Gregory
|$125,775.04
|Campus Principal
|Catney
|Kenny
|$124,253.04
|Athletic Director
|Dean
|Richard
|$120,774.08
|Executive Director of Administrative Services
|Bassett
|Roy
|$119,990.08
|Chief of Police
|Northcutt
|Jay
|$115,359.44
|Assistant Director of Athletics / Varsity Football
|Slayton
|Cassandra
|$110,000.00
|Executive Director of Leadership
|Reeves
|Courtney
|$106,680.64
|Director of Business Services
|Cobb
|Derek
|$105,918.40
|Director of Operations
|Patrick
|Keith
|$102,258.24
|Director of Entrepreneurship & Innovation
|Jaquess
|Jill
|$102,000.00
|Director of SPED
|Simpson
|Heath
|$98,359.44
|Campus Principal
|Brooks
|Michael
|$97,551.64
|Director of Student Services
|Elliott
|Michelle
|$97,500.00
|Director of C&I
|Hilliard
|Cary
|$97,019.90
|Assistant Director of Athletics
|Loafman
|Casey
|$96,735.24
|Campus Principal
|Fisher
|Leann
|$96,551.64
|Director of Assessment and Accountability
|Campbell
|Chelsey
|$94,235.24
|Campus Principal
|Solis
|Emily
|$91,500.00
|Director of Communications and Community Engagement
|Newberry
|Todd
|$91,285.34
|Campus Principal
|Davis
|Stacy
|$91,036.34
|Campus Principal
|Bridges
|Cale
|$90,000.00
|Campus Principal
|Spear
|Stephanie
|$89,954.14
|Campus Principal
|SoRelle
|Tommy
|$88,861.00
|Head Band Director
|Burke
|James
|$88,546.14
|Assistant Principal
|Holt
|Caleb
|$87,837.14
|Offensive Coordinator
|Ribaudo
|Mark
|$86,337.14
|Defensive Coordinator
|Stewart
|Denise
|$86,075.34
|Campus Principal
|Traylor
|Michelle
|$85,000.00
|Director of Technology
|Langen
|Shane
|$84,030.34
|Campus Principal
|Pierce
|Jennifer
|$82,177.73
|Campus Principal
|Kidd
|Carole
|$82,000.00
|Campus Principal
|Bessire
|Chera
|$81,000.00
|Campus Principal
|Stroope
|Aimee
|$81,000.00
|Campus Principal
|Beimer-Wade
|Melissa
|$80,952.78
|Coordinator of Special Programs
|Padilla
|Baltazar
|$78,065.40
|Coordinator of Custodial
|Tanner
|Allen
|$78,065.40
|Coordinator of Maintenance
|Wood
|Serena
|$76,585.08
|Coordinator of Payroll, Systems & Internal Controls
|Cruz
|Senon
|$76,096.32
|Coordinator of Bilingual/ESL
|Crume
|David
|$75,711.76
|Head Coach
|Sims
|Scott
|$75,590.15
|Assistant Principal
|Savage
|Brandi
|$75,451.71
|Assistant Principal
|Uzzell
|Aaron
|$75,414.33
|Coordinator of Strength and Conditioning
|Pettit
|Barbara
|$75,251.00
|LSSP
|McFarland
|James
|$75,174.00
|Head Ag Teacher
|Rogers
|Julie
|$74,674.78
|Coordinator of ELAR
|Lytle
|Kent
|$74,259.00
|Manager of Construction Projects
|McDonald
|Daniel
|$74,019.25
|Head Coach
|Thompson
|Joel
|$73,807.15
|Assistant Principal
|Baker
|Amy
|$73,256.32
|Coordinator of CTE
|Huckabee
|Michelle
|$73,150.00
|Coordinator of SPED
|Taylor
|Tiffany
|$73,000.00
|Media Relations Coordinator
|Larremore
|Stephanie
|$72,834.78
|Coordinator of Math
|Burleson
|Sarah
|$72,756.32
|Coordinator of Science
|Reese
|Elisha
|$72,283.79
|Assistant Principal
|Pratt
|Julie
|$72,256.32
|Coordinator Advanced Academics/Counseling
|Reese
|Timothy
|$71,244.71
|Assistant Principal
|Fortner
|Ashley
|$70,949.30
|Coordinator of HR
|Wainscott
|Heather
|$70,857.43
|Assistant Principal
|Penn
|Amy
|$70,730.55
|Police Lieutenant
|Dickenson
|Robert
|$70,634.22
|Head Coach
|Mitchell
|Jana
|$70,070.05
|Counselor
|Cmerek
|Matthew
|$69,991.52
|Assistant Principal
|Coursey
|Rhonda
|$69,980.58
|Assistant Principal
|Wood
|Clinton
|$69,505.88
|Head Coach
|Kuss
|Lonnie
|$69,100.00
|Teacher
|Whipkey
|Roger
|$68,941.71
|Head Coach
|Fair
|Jeremy
|$68,664.33
|Assistant Principal
|Burrus
|Justin
|$68,500.00
|Assistant Principal
|Fanelli
|Christopher
|$68,377.54
|Head Coach
|Shortes
|Stefani
|$68,377.54
|Head Coach
|Hendricks Benitez
|Judy
|$68,244.29
|Diagnostician
|Eugenis
|Eric
|$68,181.88
|Assistant Principal
|Martinez
|Robert
|$67,920.31
|Assistant Principal
|Benson
|Vickie
|$67,527.81
|Media Specialist
|Rush
|Hayden
|$67,249.20
|Teacher
|Page
|Paul
|$66,685.03
|Head Coach
|Carleton
|Nancy
|$66,614.84
|Athletic Trainer
|Lamberson
|Regan
|$66,408.08
|Coordinator of Social Studies
|Hughes
|Gwyndolyn
|$66,274.30
|Coordinator of Purchasing
|Schulte
|Deanna
|$66,120.86
|Counselor
|Smith
|Dawn
|$66,120.86
|Media Specialist
|Cole
|Pamela
|$66,100.00
|Teacher
|Ammons
|Tinese
|$65,947.59
|Media Specialist
|Swindoll
|Steven
|$65,931.88
|Assistant Principal
|Davis
|Laurie
|$65,908.08
|Coordinator of Instructional Technology
|McMillan
|Carla
|$65,600.00
|Teacher
|Young
|Barbara
|$65,600.00
|Teacher
|Mahan
|Victoria
|$65,460.33
|Assistant Principal
|Hayes
|Tammy
|$65,393.86
|Speech Pathologist
|Harman
|David
|$65,100.00
|Teacher
|Carter
|Scott
|$64,992.51
|Teacher
|Giles
|Kim
|$64,600.00
|Teacher
|Vela
|Lela
|$64,593.32
|Coordinator of Accounting
|Doster
|Lacey
|$64,564.33
|Diagnostician