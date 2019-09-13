Frenship ISD provides statement, explains how top 100 employee salaries are determined

LUBBOCK, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com recently sent an open records request to Frenship ISD for employee salaries. This is the third local government agency that EverythingLubbock.com has looked at in an effort to compare salaries.

Scroll down to see the list of top 100 salaries for Frenship ISD

EverythingLubbock.com broke down the salaries of every employee by the top 100 paid salaries.

“Frenship ISD currently employs more than 1,200 employees throughout the year ranging from instructional staff to operational staff,” said Tiffany Taylor, media relations coordinator for Frenship ISD, in a statement.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Frenship ISD for an interview on the top 100 salaries for their employees. Frenship chose to instead provide a written statement.

“An employee’s salary is determined by multiple factors including education level, years of experience in education or a related field to their position, and level of responsibility,” said Taylor.

However, the length of a contract and number of days an employee works greatly impact an employee’s salary, said Taylor.

“The contracts range from 187 days to 260 days depending on the employee’s position and responsibilities,” she said.

Just like Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD also researches state averages and breakdowns of salaries within their region. Data is also pulled by the Texas Association of School Boards to compare and set salaries that are competitive with surrounding districts.

Here is the full statement from Frenship ISD:

