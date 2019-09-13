Frenship ISD provides statement, explains how top 100 employee salaries are determined

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com recently sent an open records request to Frenship ISD for employee salaries. This is the third local government agency that EverythingLubbock.com has looked at in an effort to compare salaries.

Scroll down to see the list of top 100 salaries for Frenship ISD

EverythingLubbock.com broke down the salaries of every employee by the top 100 paid salaries.

RELATED STORY: Lubbock ISD asst. superintendent responds to how top 100 salaries are evaluated

“Frenship ISD currently employs more than 1,200 employees throughout the year ranging from instructional staff to operational staff,” said Tiffany Taylor, media relations coordinator for Frenship ISD, in a statement.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Frenship ISD for an interview on the top 100 salaries for their employees. Frenship chose to instead provide a written statement.

“An employee’s salary is determined by multiple factors including education level, years of experience in education or a related field to their position, and level of responsibility,” said Taylor.

However, the length of a contract and number of days an employee works greatly impact an employee’s salary, said Taylor.

“The contracts range from 187 days to 260 days depending on the employee’s position and responsibilities,” she said.

Just like Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD also researches state averages and breakdowns of salaries within their region. Data is also pulled by the Texas Association of School Boards to compare and set salaries that are competitive with surrounding districts.

RELATED STORY: City Manager Jarrett Atkinson explains how top 100 salaries are justified

Here is the full statement from Frenship ISD:

Frenship ISD currently employs more than 1,200 employees throughout the year ranging from instructional staff to operational staff.

An employee’s salary is determined by multiple factors including education level, years of experience in education or a related field to their position, and level of responsibility. The length of a contract and number of days an employee works greatly impact an employee’s salary. The contracts range from 187 days to 260 days depending on the employee’s position and responsibilities.

Frenship ISD also researches state averages, breakdowns of salaries within our region and data pulled by the Texas Association of School Boards to compare and set salaries that are competitive to surrounding districts to recruit and retain highly qualified employees.

Last NameFirst NameBase Salary Assignment 
McCordMichelle$210,000.00Superintendent 
WilliamsTim$143,997.72Assistant Superintendent of Operations
BarnettJoe$130,685.92Chief Technology Officer
CobbCynthia$130,409.56Assistant Superintendent of C&I
ReevesFarley$130,409.56Chief Financial Officer
DillardRhonda$130,409.28Assistant Superintendent of HR 
HernandezGregory$125,775.04Campus Principal 
CatneyKenny$124,253.04Athletic Director 
DeanRichard$120,774.08Executive Director of Administrative Services  
BassettRoy$119,990.08Chief of Police
NorthcuttJay$115,359.44Assistant Director of Athletics /  Varsity Football 
SlaytonCassandra$110,000.00Executive Director of Leadership 
ReevesCourtney$106,680.64Director of Business Services 
CobbDerek$105,918.40Director of Operations 
PatrickKeith$102,258.24Director of Entrepreneurship & Innovation
JaquessJill$102,000.00Director of SPED 
SimpsonHeath$98,359.44Campus Principal 
BrooksMichael$97,551.64Director of Student Services 
ElliottMichelle$97,500.00Director of C&I 
HilliardCary$97,019.90Assistant Director of Athletics
LoafmanCasey$96,735.24Campus Principal 
FisherLeann$96,551.64Director of Assessment and Accountability 
CampbellChelsey$94,235.24Campus Principal 
SolisEmily$91,500.00Director of Communications and Community Engagement 
NewberryTodd$91,285.34Campus Principal 
DavisStacy$91,036.34Campus Principal 
BridgesCale$90,000.00Campus Principal 
SpearStephanie$89,954.14Campus Principal 
SoRelleTommy$88,861.00Head Band Director
BurkeJames$88,546.14Assistant Principal 
HoltCaleb$87,837.14Offensive Coordinator 
RibaudoMark$86,337.14Defensive Coordinator 
StewartDenise$86,075.34Campus Principal 
TraylorMichelle$85,000.00Director of Technology 
LangenShane$84,030.34Campus Principal 
PierceJennifer$82,177.73Campus Principal 
KiddCarole$82,000.00Campus Principal 
BessireChera$81,000.00Campus Principal 
StroopeAimee$81,000.00Campus Principal 
Beimer-WadeMelissa$80,952.78Coordinator of Special Programs
PadillaBaltazar$78,065.40Coordinator of Custodial  
TannerAllen$78,065.40Coordinator of Maintenance 
WoodSerena$76,585.08Coordinator of Payroll, Systems & Internal Controls 
CruzSenon$76,096.32Coordinator of Bilingual/ESL
CrumeDavid$75,711.76Head Coach
SimsScott$75,590.15Assistant Principal 
SavageBrandi$75,451.71Assistant Principal 
UzzellAaron$75,414.33Coordinator of Strength and Conditioning
PettitBarbara$75,251.00LSSP 
McFarlandJames$75,174.00Head Ag Teacher
RogersJulie$74,674.78Coordinator of ELAR
LytleKent$74,259.00Manager of Construction Projects 
McDonaldDaniel$74,019.25Head Coach
ThompsonJoel$73,807.15Assistant Principal 
BakerAmy$73,256.32Coordinator of CTE
HuckabeeMichelle$73,150.00Coordinator of SPED 
TaylorTiffany$73,000.00Media Relations Coordinator
LarremoreStephanie$72,834.78Coordinator of Math 
BurlesonSarah$72,756.32Coordinator of Science
ReeseElisha$72,283.79Assistant Principal 
PrattJulie$72,256.32Coordinator Advanced Academics/Counseling
ReeseTimothy$71,244.71Assistant Principal 
FortnerAshley$70,949.30Coordinator of HR 
WainscottHeather$70,857.43Assistant Principal 
PennAmy$70,730.55Police Lieutenant
DickensonRobert$70,634.22Head Coach
MitchellJana$70,070.05Counselor 
CmerekMatthew$69,991.52Assistant Principal 
CourseyRhonda$69,980.58Assistant Principal 
WoodClinton$69,505.88Head Coach
KussLonnie$69,100.00Teacher
WhipkeyRoger$68,941.71Head Coach
FairJeremy$68,664.33Assistant Principal 
BurrusJustin$68,500.00Assistant Principal 
FanelliChristopher$68,377.54Head Coach
ShortesStefani$68,377.54Head Coach
Hendricks BenitezJudy$68,244.29Diagnostician 
EugenisEric$68,181.88Assistant Principal 
MartinezRobert$67,920.31Assistant Principal 
BensonVickie$67,527.81Media Specialist 
RushHayden$67,249.20Teacher
PagePaul$66,685.03Head Coach
CarletonNancy$66,614.84Athletic Trainer 
LambersonRegan$66,408.08Coordinator of Social Studies
HughesGwyndolyn$66,274.30Coordinator of Purchasing 
SchulteDeanna$66,120.86Counselor 
SmithDawn$66,120.86Media Specialist 
ColePamela$66,100.00Teacher
AmmonsTinese$65,947.59Media Specialist 
SwindollSteven$65,931.88Assistant Principal 
DavisLaurie$65,908.08Coordinator of Instructional Technology 
McMillanCarla$65,600.00Teacher
YoungBarbara$65,600.00Teacher
MahanVictoria$65,460.33Assistant Principal 
HayesTammy$65,393.86Speech Pathologist 
HarmanDavid$65,100.00Teacher
CarterScott$64,992.51Teacher
GilesKim$64,600.00Teacher
VelaLela$64,593.32Coordinator of Accounting
DosterLacey$64,564.33Diagnostician 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar