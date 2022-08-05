WOLFFORTH, Texas – One Frenship ISD student spent his summer studying for the National Spanish Spelling Bee that took place from July 28 to 31 in El Paso.

11-year-old Juan Reyes attended Willow Bend Elementary School last year, and will be going into the sixth grade at Terra Vista Middle School in a few weeks.

His spelling coach and dual language teacher Cristina Barragan said she was proud of him making it to the national level and competing against over 20 other contestants from other states in grades 5 through 8.

“They go through rounds, and if they’re successful, they continue on,” Barragan said. “If they weren’t successful in a word, then you would hear the dreaded ‘incorrecto,’ which means not right.”

Juan made it through a few of those rounds, and even though he didn’t place this year, he said he’s determined to keep studying and make it back on the big stage next year.

He said the hardest part of competing was the nerves. However, no matter how nervous he was, he still had a lot of fun.

“He’s definitely hooked as I am also,” Barragan said. “That was my first time going to the Spanish spelling bee. So, we are definitely wanting to get at it again.”

You can watch Juan in the competition in a YouTube video posted by ESCRegion19.