Frenship’s Kaylee Rendon commits to play for Flying Queens

Another local athlete staying local as Frenship senior shooting guard Kaylee Rendon has committed to play for the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens. Rendon helped the Tigers win their fourth straight district title, but their first ever undefeated.

This is all after missing her junior year with an ACL injury.

While staying close to home is important for Rendon, it’s pretty significant that the Flying Queens finished the season 31-2, ranked number two and score a lot. A big selling point for a scorer like Rendon.

“I believe it’s their shooting,” Rendon said. “They put up a lot of shots a game. Anybody shoots, post, guards, it doesn’t matter what position you are, I like to put up shots. I also like handling the ball and that’s also what they want me to do to see and put the ball up and go out and win.”

“She’s got a winning mentality which is very important to me,” Wayland Baptist Flying Queens Head Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis said. “Plus her work ethic, I mean this kid has worked a ton on her game. I think it’s very important for her to succeed off the court as well. You put those two things together and she’s a nice fit for our program.”