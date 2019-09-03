Friends honor former Odessa High student Leilah Hernandez

Friends and fellow students at Odessa High honored the late Leilah Hernandez by decorating a tree on campus Monday afternoon.

15-year-old Hernandez was one of the victims killed in Saturday’s mass shooting in Odessa. She was a sophomore at OHS and a member of the basketball program.

Friends decorated the tree with ribbon and flowers and hung pictures of Hernandez from the branches.

The Odessa High Student Council has tweeted other plans to honor Hernandez.

In light of today’s tragic events, we are asking that everyone come together and wear yellow on Tuesday Sept. 3rd to symbolize hope and in memory for one of our very own students. Let’s show we are #OdessaStrong #proudtobeabroncho #OHSstuco @BigRedBronchos @BronchoNews — OHS 💛 StuCo (@OhsStuco) September 1, 2019

Other schools around the Permian Basin have also made plans to wear yellow Tuesday.

