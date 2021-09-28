From famine to feast, rainy days return to Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Widespread rain sweeps across Texas in waves this week, and likely continues into the weekend. It’s a big turnaround after a very dry September for most of the state.

NOAA

Outside of Southeast Texas where Hurricane Nicholas brought rain, most of Texas was well below average for rain in the last 30 days. All the red you see in the image above represents 25% or less of normal rain. The darkest red indicates 10% or less of normal. Basically, it has been very dry. That’s changing.

KIAH

The setup: a slow-moving area of low pressure, or storm system, will spark numerous storms in Texas for a couple of days. It’ll exit, but right behind it another storm system heads south. While the risk of widespread excessive rain is low, localized minor flooding will be possible with some of the most intense downpours. A few inches of rain will be possible for much of Southeast Texas over the course of the week.

KIAH

It’s one of those times where our CW39 app will be very useful to keep an eye on radar as storms move through. Rain chances will be fairly high through Saturday.