Funeral and procession information for Lubbock Police Department Officer Nicholas Reyna

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Funeral services for Lubbock Police Department Officer Nicholas Reyna will be tomorrow, January 18, at Trinity Church at 11:00 a.m. Trinity Church is located at 7002 Canton (Loop 289 north access road between the University and Indiana exits). Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

The procession for Officer Reyna from Trinity Church will be as follows (see map below):

Leave Trinity Church and proceed west on the Loop 289 access road to Indiana Avenue

Turn right on Indiana, and proceed northbound

Turn westbound on 19th Street ending at Resthaven

Frankford Avenue northbound from 19th Street to Loop 289 will be closed during this time.

If you wish to pay your respects, please park out of the way along the route and then walk to the route. We respectfully ask all other drivers to avoid these areas during these times to assist in alleviating traffic issues.

