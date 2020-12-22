Funeral consultant explains average cost of funeral

LUBBOCK, Texas — Preliminary data from the CDC shows 2020 is on track to being the deadliest year in U.S. History. This is due mainly because of the coronavirus, leaving many families to grieve for their loved ones.

Donnie Fortenberry, a funeral consultant and arrangement specialist said he helps families figure out what their options are.

He said funeral homes are seeing more business this year, partly due to COVID-19.

“Things have increased over the last 7 to 8 months,” Fortenberry said.

He said they’re also seeing an increase in people who weren’t expecting to say goodbye so soon.

“We’ve had anywhere from 27 all the way to 67 that no one would have anticipated and then we also have those that are in their 70s and 80s and some of them associated with nursing homes,” Fortenberry said.

He said the best way to prepare, is to make prearrangements.

“You lock that price in but then you don’t have to pay it in full, you can make monthly payments,” Fortenberry said.

AARP reports the average price of a funeral is between $7,500 and $7,800, but Fortenberry said the price range can be quite large.

“There are funeral homes that you might choose that could be 10, 12, 13 thousand, down to 5,000 in some of your rural areas,” Fortenberry said.

He said when it comes to funeral packages, folks usually want a casket, an outer burial (which is required in Lubbock) visitation, and services, and that cost may not include property and markers. The price can also vary with cremations, depending on type.

“There are cremations that can be 12 and 13 hundred and you have cremations that can be 5,000,” Fortenberry said.

With so many variables, Fortenberry said the best thing to do is make plans ahead of time.

“Nothing stays the same. It continues to keep going up, so the younger you are, you lock that in, you get it taken care of for your loved ones now when that time comes, the price doesn’t change. The funeral home will still honor that price and so it’s not a particular age, but the younger you are, the more that you realize exactly, and what your family realizes what you did for them,” Fortenberry said.

Fortenberry said folks should also consider having a backup plan for services. Additionally, savings and discounts are available to first responders and veterans.