Furr’s to ‘open soon’ in Lubbock sign on front door says

LUBBOCK, Texas – A sign on Friday on the front door of Furr’s Fresh Buffet in Lubbock said, “open soon.” It’s not clear when the sign first appeared.

The Furr’s website on Friday still said, “Unfortunately all our stores are closed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience and we hope to see you again!”

2817 South Loop 289 (Nexstar/Staff)

In March, Furr’s told radio station KFYO that the Lubbock location on South Loop 289 would reopen “hopefully” within a month of Texas lifting capacity restrictions for COVID-19. Those restrictions have since been lifted.

In response to a question by EverythingLubbock.com, Furr’s Regional Manager John LeNorman said the restaurant chain did not have an exact timeline for reopening the store here in Lubbock. But Furr’s was working on it and it “should not be long at all.”

Furr’s permanently closed the Slide Road location (August 2019) even before COVID was a factor.