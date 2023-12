LUBBOCK, Texas — For this week’s Future of Ag, Kathryn Campbell spoke with Kyndra Messer. She is the president of the Coronado FFA chapter as well as being a district officer for 4H. She has seven animals of her own and finds that sometimes exercising them on the treadmill comes in handy. Messer plans on studying agricultural law and getting her degree at Texas Tech University or A&M.