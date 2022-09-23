LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech welcomes No. 22 Texas to Lubbock for the Big 12 opener Saturday afternoon at Jones Stadium.

The Red Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season. They fell to No. 16 N.C. State, 24-17, in Raleigh. This will be the team’s third straight game against a ranked opponent. Texas is 2-1, with wins over Louisiana-Monroe and UTSA and a one-point loss to No. 2 Alabama.

Here’s all you need to know before the game.

When

Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where

Jones Stadium. Lubbock, Texas.

How to watch

Channel: ESPN

Countdown to Kickoff

Be sure to watch Stan Smith, Mason Horodyski and David Collier on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on KAMC in Lubbock.

Series History

Texas has a 54-17 lead in the teams’ history. Last season, the Longhorns handed the Red Raiders a 70-35 loss in Austin. Texas Tech is looking for its first win against Texas in Lubbock since 2008.

Key Stats

Texas Tech ranks No. 18 in the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 82.7 yards per game

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has rushed for 183 yards against UTSA and averages 103 yards a game on the ground.

Red Raider outside linebacker Tyree Wilson is coming off his best performance as a Red Raider. Wison notched career highs for tackles (11), and tackles for loss (3.5) against N.C. State. The senior has registered a sack in his two previous games with Texas.

Players to Watch

Texas head coach Steven Sarkisian declined to name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s contest. Hudson Card got the nod against UTSA after Quinn Ewers suffered a shoulder injury against Alabama. Sarkisian said Ewers would be in uniform for Saturday’s game.

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown will miss the first half of Saturday’s game. Overshown was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns win over UTSA. The linebacker is currently second on the team in tackles with 23.

Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith looks to bounce back his performance against N.C. State where he threw for 214 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Texas Tech’s defense has yet to allow a running back to rush for 100 yards this season. Last season, Robinson had 137 yards and the Longhorns as as team rushed for 336 yards on the ground.