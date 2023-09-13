LUBBOCK, Texas — Gandy’s Dairy is celebrating 100 years of servicing West Texas with its dairy products.

General Manager Thomas Parker said sustaining a business this long is because of the supportive community.

“It’s real simple we have a great asset in this facility, it’s ran well. We have some great processes, but our number one asset is our people,” Parker said. “Our people that we have had throughout these hundred years is just unbelievably consistent, and high-quality people that help us everyday.”

Gandy’s will kick off the milestone with 100 dozen donuts and free milk on September 14 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at 201 University Avenue.

To see the full story watch the video above.