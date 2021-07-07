Garcia returned to scene and intentionally got police attention before leading officers on chase, ended with shooting

A police chase ended at 121st St. and Kenosha Ave. with shots fired. The suspect was identified as Jerome Garcia. (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant against Jerome Garcia, 41, was released Wednesday morning. Garcia was shot and critically wounded after leading officers in a high-speed chase Monday.

The Lubbock Police Department said Garcia tried to ram officers with his vehicle at 121st Street and Kenosha Avenue. Officers fired their weapons. Garcia was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

While still at UMC, Garcia was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant did not charge him with fleeing police or even assaulting police officers. Instead, it charged him with the incident that led to the chase to begin with.

The warrant said police received a report of a shot fired at the Bolton’s location, 3709 Avenue Q. It said Garcia had a previous confrontation with Tyrese Robinson. As part of that previous confrontation, Garcia pulled out a shotgun and fired one shot, which hit the awning of the building at Bolton’s.

There was conflicting information by witnesses as to whether Garcia fired two shot or three during the confrontation. Police concluded in the warrant it was two shots.

Garcia left but then drove back, the warrant said.

Part of the warrant said:

While on scene, Garcia drove back by the Bolton’s and honked his horn to get the officers attention. Garcia was still driving the suspect vehicle. Officers began a vehicle pursuit with Garcia. He was subsequently apprehended. Garcia was still in possession of the shotgun described by the witness and by the Robinson’s. Jerome Garcia brandished, pointed a deadly weapon (pistol grip shotgun) at [name redacted] and Tyrese Robinson placing them in fear of serious bodily injury or death. Jerome Garcia then discharged the shotgun two times before being pursued by Lubbock Police Officers.

Garcia remained inside UMC Wednesday morning but still in custody.