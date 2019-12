LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue evacuated a hom in the 5700 block of 35th Street early Tuesday afternoon. The location is near 34th Street and Frankford Avenue.

A gas leak was reported at 11:15 a.m. LFR was still working with Atmos to contain the leak at the time of this report.

So far, there are no reports of injuries. LFR said one adult and two kids were evacuated from the home.

CORRECTION: The address is in the 5700 block of 35th Street.