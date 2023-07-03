LUBBOCK, Texas — Western Enterprises Crews spent the day setting up for the big 4th on Broadway Firework Extravaganza taking place at Mackenzie Park Tuesday, July 4th at 10:00 p.m.

Lead Fireworks Technician, Travis Webster says there are steps before loading and wiring the computer controlled electric fireworks.

“We are setting up our motor racks,” Webster said. “These are the racks that we put all the shells in to shoot them from.”

Webster says his team will be shooting close to nine hundred colorful fireworks, and handling these explosive devices safely is their number one priority.

“We have a safety brief in the morning. We go over all the safety procedures, and safety precautions,” Webster said. “We keep fire extinguishers handy. If anybody thinks anything is not safe while we are working everybody on this crew has a right to stop what we are doing and fix the issue.”

They spend a day and a half preparing for the big show which last about 13 minutes.

“You know the best part of this show is the end of the show when the crowd goes wild,” Webster said. “That’s the absolute best part of this whole show.”

The Firework Extravaganza sponsored by United Supermarkets will start at 10:00 p.m.

If you can make the event in person, you can catch the live broadcast on KLBK News at 10:00 p.m.