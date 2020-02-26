Getaway driver did not know situation was a bank robbery, arrest warrant says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The woman who acted as a getaway driver in the robbery of City Bank, 611 University Avenue, did know the situation was a bank robbery according to an arrest warrant.

Matthew Thomas Courtney, 48, of Lubbock was arrested this week and charged for the robbery which happened late Friday morning. The warrant said he handed a bank employee a note which demanded money.

The arrest warrant said Courtney took an undetermined amount of money and got into the passenger side of a car. The car left.

Police were able to get the license plate number of the car and locate it. The woman who drove the car told police she gave “Matt” a ride to the bank, but she had no idea he was going to commit a robbery.

She first drove him to a location of Chase Bank in the 800 block of University Avenue.

“She stated he had been in the bank a while and she had been playing games on her phone,” the warrant said. “She stated ‘Matt’ had come out of the bank and had been in a hurry, but she had taken her time and had gotten mad at him for rushing her.”

Elements of her story were confirmed by bank surveillance video, but other elements were “found not to be truthful.”

“It was possibly due to her being involved in narcotic transactions and other unknown reasons,” the warrant said.

She was able to give police a phone number and a location for “Matt.” He was staying in the 4800 of South Loop 289. Police found Courtney and obtained his fingerprint from the robbery note.

Courtney remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond as of Wednesday morning.