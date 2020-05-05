Giving Tuesday moved to May this year due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas – COVID-19 is affecting nonprofits of all kinds, making it hard for them to stay open or pay bills.

“The last count we were looking at a loss of over 50,000 and so we are just trying to make up some of that through the giving Tuesday and are so appreciative of the timing of it,” said Patti Castro with CASA of the South Plains.

That’s why Giving Tuesday is in May this year, hoping to give these nonprofitsthat extra push they need. While donations are the main focus, there are other ways you can help too, like volunteering or starting fundraisers.

“Time, your labor, sharing our posts, anything of that nature, anything that makes you feel apart of your nonprofit,” said Heather May with the Lubbock Community Theatre.

Its all important to their missions, so they can continue to give back to those in need.

“This ministry has changed my life has blessed me. And now I’m blessed to be able to bless the women in ministry also and I’m just grateful,” said Melissa Cant. Unpacked Ministries Lubbock helped her.

The best way to donate is go to the nonprofit’s website.