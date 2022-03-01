LUBBOCK, Texas – In the hotly-contested race for State Representative District 84, David Glasheen led Carl Tepper in early voting by a margin of 43% to 41%. Early voting does not yet include results of Election Day. Updated election results are expected to come in Tuesday evening.

Kade Wilcox and Cheryl Little are also candidates in the race.

Texas law requires that one candidate must win by more than half the votes, otherwise the race goes to a runoff, scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, with only the top two candidates.

In the political ads leading up to March 1, Glasheen charged, “Carl Tepper’s largest donor spent millions of dollars electing liberal Democrats who support Joe Biden’s radical agenda.” Tepper, not to be outdone, said, “Fact: David Glasheen is backed by a liberal never-Trump Austin-based trial lawyer.”

In their ads, both Glasheen and Tepper claimed the mantle of true conservative.

Outgoing District 84 Representative, John Frullo of Lubbock, announced shortly after redistricting that he would not run for re-election. The new District 84 shifts slightly to the north and west but still remains entirely within Lubbock County.

The results below will be updated as they become available.

