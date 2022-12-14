LUBBOCK, Texas – A man was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint Sunday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, the victim was driving near the 2800 block of Kewanee when he saw a vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. The victim saw two people by the vehicle and pulled over to help.

The report said that one of them approached and “pulled a black handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at [the victim.]” The gunman then told the victim to move to the backseat, according to the report.

The report said that the suspect got into the driver’s seat with the victim in the backseat and drove away. The person who was with the gunman got into the other vehicle and followed, according to the police report.

While the victim was in the backseat of his own vehicle, he texted a friend what had happened and asked them to call the police. The friend then attempted to call the victim, but because his phone was connected to his vehicle via Bluetooth, the gunman was made aware of the call, according to the report.

The report said that the gunman asked the victim who was calling him and why. They drove down a dirt road, eventually pulling into a field near the 6700 block of Elk Road in Hockley County. The gunman told the victim to get out of the car and then hit the victim on the head, knocking the victim unconscious, according to the report.

The report said that while the victim was unconscious, they ransacked his vehicle and left.

The victim called police after regaining consciousness, and a deputy for Hockley County Sheriff’s Office responded. The deputy told the victim to also notify Lubbock Police, as the crime occurred within city limits.

The victim couldn’t find the keys to his vehicle, so it had to be towed.

