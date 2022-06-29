Hershel “Woody” Williams served in the Battle of Iwo Jima during his time with the Marine Corps. (Woody Williams Foundation)

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, the last World War II Medal of Honor recipient and ‘good friend of Lubbock’ passed away at 98.

Williams, founder of the Woody Williams Foundation, touched many families with his non-profit organization that conducts outreach programs, according to Danny Koch, a member of the Chapter 0900 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Remember Our Heroes.

The program also establishes Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments such as the Monument of Courage in Lubbock.

According to Koch, Williams visited the Lubbock monument in August 2021 and gave a speech about what his memorial stood for – ‘honoring and remembering Gold Star families.’

Williams also attended a press conference in Lubbock advocating for a state veteran cemetery, Koch said.

According to his website, he won acclaim for his valor at Iwo Jima on Feb.23, 1945 earning him the Medal of Honor.

His family has asked for “prayers of peace and comfort” as they deal with the loss of their beloved family member.

A tribute is being planned to honor Woody for his service on the battlefield and in building over 100 Gold Star Memorials.

The date will be announced soon.