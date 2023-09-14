MATADOR, Texas — Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced on Thursday that donations were made to aid in rebuilding Matador and Perryton after being hit by EF3 tornados in June 2023.

A press release said throughout the month of July all West Texas stores donated their RoundUp proceeds to the Matador Disaster Relief Fund and the Perryton Texas Benefit Fund.

“On behalf of the Goodwill Board of Directors, we are humbled to be able to provide the communities of Perryton and Matador a hand up in the rebuilding process.” Robin Raney, President & CE.