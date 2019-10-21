Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for storms across Texas

This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands. (@AthenaRising via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Monday following severe weather across the state Sunday night, including a tornado that touched down in Dallas.

Sixteen Texas counties fall under the declaration: Cass, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Panola, Rains, Rockwall, Rusk, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wood.

Declaring a disaster allows these counties to access state resources and waive certain regulations that lets utility companies bring in outside resources to help restore power.

“By issuing this declaration, Texas is providing local officials with the resources they need to quickly respond and recover from this storm,” Abbott said. “My heart goes out to the Texans impacted by this severe weather, and the people of Texas can rest assured that the state will do everything it can to assist those affected by these horrific storms.”

Weather advisories were issued in Central Texas, but no serious damage was reported.