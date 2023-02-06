AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday released new requirements for state agencies in a “statewide model security plan” that prohibits the Chinese social media app TikTok on state-issued devices or networks.

Gov. Abbott already banned the app on state-issued devices and at public universities in December. This plan does not appear to significantly expand the ban already in place and only applies to state employees, contractors, and “devices used to conduct state business.”

“The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored,” Gov. Abbott said. “It is critical that state agencies and employees are protected from the vulnerabilities presented by the use of this app and other prohibited technologies as they work on behalf of their fellow Texans.”

Agencies are required to restrict their devices’ access to app stores, prevent unauthorized app downloads, and be able to remotely wipe devices.

Employees are prohibited from conducting state business on any device that has the capability to access TikTok or other prohibited apps. State business includes “accessing any state-owned data, applications, email accounts, or non-public facing

communications,” according to the plan.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources drafted the plan as a guide for state agencies to implement the ban and manage information on state-issued devices. Each agency must submit their plan to enforce the requirements by Feb. 15.

