Governor Abbott ended mask mandate, business to resume 100% soon, he announced in Lubbock Tuesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke Tuesday afternoon in Lubbock, more specifically at Montelongo’s restaurant, where he announced an end to the statewide mask mandate and (for the most part) a 100 percent return to normal business.

Breaking News Update: Governor Abbott said, “It’s now time to open Texas 100 percent.”

“State mandates are no longer needed,” Abbott said. “Effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100 percent. That includes any kind of entity of Texas.”

Abbott also said, “I am ending the statewide mask mandate.”

If a particular Trauma Service Area is over 15 percent for the number of COVID-positive patients in hospitals for seven consecutive days, then a county judge may use “COVID mitigation.” However, no one goes to jail, Abbott said, for refusal to wear a mask.

Abbott also said Texas is preparing to expand the categories of who is eligible to get a vaccine. Abbott believes anyone who wants a vaccine will have access in Texas within a matter of months.

At a press conference last week in Corpus Christi, the governor said, “We’re working right now on evaluating when we’re going to be able to remove all statewide orders and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon.”

“Thank you, Texans for your support,” Abbott wrote Monday night on Twitter. “I will have some exciting news for you tomorrow [Tuesday].”

The governor issued restrictions at multiple times during 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic killed some Texans and infected many more. His GA 32 remained in effect as of Tuesday morning.

In October, Lubbock area businesses that had been open to 75 percent reverted to 50 percent capacity. Bars were ordered to close for in-person customers but could still use drive-through, pickup or delivery. Some businesses reclassified their TABC alcohol licenses to act as restaurants instead of bars.

There were also restrictions on non-emergency surgeries and medical procedures in Lubbock and a 22-county area around Lubbock.

The 50 percent cap was later allowed back up to 75 after three months when the number of COVID patients in Lubbock-area hospitals decreased.

As of Tuesday morning, Texas recorded 42,995 deaths and nearly 2.3 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The City of Lubbock Health Department, for the city and Lubbock County combined, reported 709 deaths and 48,175 total cases as of Tuesday morning.