Governor Abbott says nail salons, tattoo parlors and other similar businesses may reopen as of May 8 in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott laid out rules by which, on May 8, cosmetology shops, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and a list of similar businesses may reopen.

He said guidelines and rules will be posted on the state website.

As of May 18, gyms may open at 25 percent capacity. Showers and locker rooms are to remain closed. Outdoor activities need to have certain spacing between people. The equipment must be sanitized and there will be other requirements.

On May 18, manufacturers can reopen with some limitations on spacing and other requirements.

Bars have not been reopened in Abbott’s Tuesday announcement. But Abbott said his office is working hard to reopen bars safely.

Update: During the governor’s press conference, Texas Education Secretary Mike Morath said guidelines are on the way so that high school graduations and other similar ceremonies can proceed at schools with certain limitations and restrictions.

Morath said some schools have already planned for online graduation ceremony, or hybrid ceremony.

Morath said hybrid ceremonies had already been approved — for example, high school seniors coming one by one in a vehicle to get a diploma and a picture while at the same time all of it being streamed online. Morath indicated the new guidelines will allow for something even more that the hybrid ceremonies.

Morath said the guidelines will be published later in the day on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Abbott said from April 20 to May 4, the number of people tested for COVID-19 or coronavirus more than doubled in Texas. He said hospital capacity remained strong including the availability of hospital beds and intensive care units.

He said the numbers he watches on a daily basis show that everyone in Texas who might need care for COVID-19 can get it. The governor said healthcare facilities in Texas have done a remarkable job of remaining ready and prepared to deal with COVID-19.

On April 27, Abbott announced a new executive order effective on May 1 that would allow some (but not all) Texas businesses to reopen. Restaurants and several other categories of businesses have been allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity statewide since May 1.

Abbott previously said if things go well at 25 percent capacity, then the next step would be to reopen businesses at 50 percent capacity. As of Tuesday morning, some businesses requiring personal services like tattoo parlors, nail salons, barber shops and so forth have been ordered to remain closed.

“There is still no cure for COVID-19,” Abbott said.

Abbott said he wanted to clarify an issue in his April 27 announcement. He said funerals, memorials, burials and weddings are all treated just like church services in that they may proceed, but there are some requirements on keeping people apart.

Abbott said, as a reminder, in Texas State Parks people must stay six feet apart and no more than five people per group. Face masks are recommended but not required.

As of Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said 906 people in Texas died from COVID-19. There were 33,369 total cases reported. An estimated 16,791 Texans recovered from COVID-19.