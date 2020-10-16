Governor Abbott surges medical resources to Lubbock, Amarillo to support COVID-19 response



LUBBOCK, Texas — One day after Lubbock medical and political leaders sounded the alarm about rising COVID-19 cases, Governor Abbott took action. Abbott announced 171 medical personnel will be dispatched to Lubbock and Amarillo — 100 of them to arrive by Sunday.

Abbott also dispatched 100 IV pumps and 56 ventilators.

The Texas Department of State Health Services listed the following information as of Friday morning for Trauma Service Area B (which is Lubbock and 22 counties).

2020 Population Estimate – 513,580

Total Staffed Hospital Beds – 1,533

Available Hospital Beds – 270

Available ICU Beds – 18

Available Ventilators – 183

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently In Hospital – 219​​​​​​​

Total Hospitalizations – 1,140

Total Staffed Inpatient Beds – 1,410

The percentage of COVID positive hospital patients in Region B was 14.29 percent — just barely short of the 15 percent threshold for the governor to take further action. If a trauma service region goes over 15 percent for seven days in a row, the governor said he will place restrictions on the region.

The following is a statement from the office of governor on Friday morning:

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have surged medical personnel, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Panhandle and South Plains areas to support hospitals in their COVID-19 response. These resources will be concentrated in hospitals in Amarillo, Lubbock and the surrounding areas. DSHS has deployed 171 medical personnel to these communities, and an additional 100 personnel will arrive by Sunday. DSHS has also deployed 100 IV pumps, 56 ventilators, and 25 oxygen concentrators to the region.

“As the Amarillo and Lubbock communities see a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the State of Texas is providing support to hospitals throughout these two regions,” said Governor Abbott. “The additional medical personnel, supplies, and PPE surged to the Panhandle and South Plains will help these communities care for patients and contain the spread of this virus.”