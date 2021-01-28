Governor orders all state agencies to fight the feds on oil and gas regulation

ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered all state agencies to fight “federal overreach” that would hurt the Texas energy sector. He signed an executive order during a roundtable discussion with energy and economic experts in Odessa.

The governor said it’s wrong for the President of the United States or anyone else to say oil and gas workers can drop their jobs and just go to work anywhere else.

“That’s just not how real life works,” Abbott said. “The blue collar workers who are working on the front lines every single day in the energy sector – they need to know that they’re going to continue to have a job.”

Abbott accused the Biden Administration of hostile attacks against the Texas energy industry as well as the nation’s energy industry. He said the United States should not import oil from other nations.

Biden declared Wednesday as “Climate Day” at the White House. He signed numerous executive orders including one to stop any new development of oil and gas extraction on public lands or offshore areas.

Drilling on federal land represents approximately 22 percent of US oil production and 12 percent of natural gas, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

Biden seeks US re-entry into the Paris Climate Accords. Supporters say the country needs to act now to reduce greenhouse emissions that ultimately come from the use of oil and natural gas. They blame such emissions for global climate change.

Biden’s recent list of orders aimed to make climate a top priority.

“It also takes a wrecking ball to the energy independence that Texas has been able to provide to the United States of America,” Abbott said, “and Texas is not going to stand idly by and watch the Biden Administration kill jobs in Midland or Odessa or any other place across the entire region.”

“As we move forward into this legislative session in our efforts to make Texas a more prosperous state,” Abbott said, “Part of being a prosperous state begins with protecting the most important sector and we have in the state of Texas and that is our energy sector.”