Governor promises delivery of monoclonal therapy against COVID-19 in Lubbock press conference

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will speak Thursday afternoon in Lubbock about the distribution of a monoclonal antibody therapy drug in Texas which can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The name of the therapy drug, made by the Eli Lilly & Company, is bamlanivimab, according to a written statement from the governor’s office.

Abbott scheduled a press conference for 1:00 p.m. from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Use the video player above to watch live. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the player.

The Governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD; Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd; and University of Texas System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Texas recorded 19,883 COVID-19 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Abbott announced last week that Lubbock, Amarillo and El Paso would be priority areas of Texas for the antibody therapy.

A state incident response team set up medical tents at two Lubbock hospitals last week. Local officials in Lubbock said the city is close to requesting a mobile morgue to handle the recent rise in COVID-19 fatalities.

The drug maker Pfizer announced Wednesday that its vaccine is 95 percent effective against COVID-19. The company hopes to have federal approval for distribution within a matter of days.

Moderna also announced its vaccine candidate is more than 94 percent effective and it too is pushing for quick approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.