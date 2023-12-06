LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of 14-year-old Zaydrian Valdez created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for his funeral services after he lost his life in a Lubbock shooting early Sunday.

Zaydrian was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound, where he later died. Lubbock Police said the shooting happened at 82nd Street and Highway 84.

Zaydrian’s mother, Priscilla Luico, said her son was her “best friend” and said he was loved by many. Lucio said her son was at the “wrong place at the wrong time” when he was killed.

According to LPD, Valdez and five other individuals were committing vehicle burglaries when a gun was stolen, which led to the 14-year-old suffering a gunshot wound.

Lucio said her son was far from perfect, but in her eyes and God’s eyes, “he was very special … very handsome, loving.” She also said Zaydrian passed away “just days after asking God to come into his heart.” She told EverythingLubbock her son struggled with depression and got in with “the wrong crowd. ”

The grieving mother said Zaydrian “is at peace now; he doesn’t have to battle with the depression anymore.”

“I don’t want [anyone] to think of my son as a criminal or anything like that because he wasn’t; he was very loving, and he loved everyone. Everyone loved him,” Lucio said.

Zaydrian was related to Jordan Rosales, the 12-year-old who lost his life after being shot in his central Lubbock home in July. Lucio said the two boys were like brothers, and Jordan’s death hurt Zaydrian.

On Wednesday morning, LPD confirmed that 18-year-old Alyssa Gonzales was charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide in connection with Zaydrian’s death after turning herself in. 17-year-olds Angelina Estrada and Dehvin Garcia also turned themselves in and were charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Garcia was also charged with Using/Exhibiting a Deadly Weapon.

A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old also turned themselves in and were both charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Theft of a Firearm.

Rueben Robles, Zaydrian’s older cousin, said there is a need for parents to educate their children on the dangers of handling a firearm.

“We need to teach our kids the cautions of being around other individuals, kids, teenagers that are holding guns that they have no business holding,” Robles said. “It falls back on us as parents to instill that in our children.

Lucio said she not only forgives the young people charged with her son’s death, but she forgives Zaydrian for the decisions he made.

If you would like to give to the Valdez family, click here.