Groceries for Good: Kathy Hadaway

LUBBOCK, Texas – Covenant Health along with United Supermarkets continue to bless people doing good during this unsettling time with $500 gift cards to United.

This week, our winner is Kathy Hadaway, who has used her love of sewing to make masks for thousands of people on the South Plains.

“God gave me a talent many years ago,” Hadaway said. “I’ve grown up with many seamstresses over the years. And when God gives you a talent, you got to use it and He told me to use it to make masks so I made masks.”

Since March 17th Hadaway has made almost 2,400 masks and most are made to order.

“This is one she’s made, it’s reversible, so you can wear both colors, and she’s made them to size, my face is smaller so she made it smaller,” explained Belinda Mcmennamy, who nominated Kathy for Groceries for Good. “My husband’s face is bigger and he wanted different elastic so she did that and she’s also made some for children.”

Those masks going to whoever needs them in the community and she won’t take a dime for them.

“I don’t believe it’s right to charge people for what is now a necessity of this nature,” Hadaway said.

And the community also helping make her mission a reality.

“It’s been a lot more blessing coming back from meeting new people, and having them wear something I made,” Hadaway explained. “People have donated supplies and elastic and material and thread and there has been some money but it buys more materials and more supplies in order to do what I want to do.”

And for Hadaway, the paying it forward doesn’t stop with her sewing machine.

“I said actually if you win you get a $500 gift certificate for groceries and she said, ‘Oh, I know some people who could use that,’ Mcmennamy said. “That was her immediate reply.”

“If everybody shares or gives a little, then that makes our world a whole lot better and a lot greater,” Hadaway said.

Who do you know going above and beyond helping others during this time?

