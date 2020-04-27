Groceries for Good: Nominate your unsung hero to win a $500 United gift card

LUBBOCK, Texas — During this Coronavirus pandemic, we have seen so many people step up and help those in need.

People have cooked meals for our healthcare workers, sewn masks, bought groceries for someone who can’t get out of the house, the list goes on and on.

And United Supermarkets and Covenant Health want to say ‘Thank You’ to these unsung heroes by blessing them with a $500 United gift card.

Each week, for six weeks, one person will be picked to win a $500 United Supermarkets gift card.

“It really was inspirational that people were delivering food and making masks so we thought of an opportunity to make sure these people were recognized for that great inspiration,” explained Steve Crisman, President and Chief Philanthropy Officer for Covenant Health Foundation.

We are looking for someone who has kept spirits high, not only with themselves but those around them; someone who has worked bravely, diligently, and compassionately, and someone who has put the health and safety of our community first.



“I think we’ve all seen it over the past few weeks while we’ve all gone through some challenging and tough times in our community we just see person after person stepping up with kindness, helping neighbors, we’ve got folks on the front line risking their own well being,” explained Sidney Hopper President of United Family. “There’s probably a thousand people we can recognize so if we can recognize a few for what they’re doing I think that’s important right now.”

Recipients are not limited to Covenant Health caregivers but can include, educators, grocery store attendants, community and religious leaders, or others you think would meet the criteria.

The nomination form is here.

The winners will be announced starting Friday, May 1st and will be featured on KAMC’s Covenant Health Community Spotlight with Lauren Matter every Monday at 5pm and 10pm for 6 weeks.