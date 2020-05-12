Groceries for Good: Paulett Rozneck

LUBBOCK, Texas — Paulett Rozneck is the Director of Nurses at LISD.

A nurse herself, she always wants to help others.

So when she found out her staff would be taking care of hundreds of healthcare worker’s kids at Miller Elementary and Ramirez Elementary , she donated hundreds of masks to keep them all safe.

The schools both open for UMC and Covenant Health staff to bring their kids while they’re working hard on the front lines.

“She donated the masks to students, staff, food service employees, bus drivers anyone who was helping out,” said Heather Najera, a nurse who works with Rozneck and nominated her for Groceries for Good. “She has gone above and beyond to serve and to serve and to serve tirelessly.”

“That’s what nurses do,” said Rozneck. “We give and we want to help people. I just wanted to make sure that everybody was safe. I knew people that could make them and make them quickly and we made sure that the kids had masks and the staff had masks and it was just the right thing to do because wearing a facial covering is the best protection right now.”

Rozneck has also been a bright light for her nurses during this unsettling time.

“In our meetings Paulett encourages us to reach out, stay safe and do what we can do in the community,” Najera said.

Rozneck also put signs in every nurses yard for School Nurse Day.

And those nurses surprising her the very next day.

“They paid it back by driving down and honking and making signs and waving,” Rozneck explained. “It was so touching.”

A sweet gesture for a sweet lady; proving that positivity and encouragement goes a long way these days and means so much.

“We just need to reach out and touch somebody even if it’s just a phone call,” Rozneck explained. “Just call and see if somebody is doing okay because just hearing somebody’s voice or seeing somebody’s face means so much to people right now.”

For everything she’s done for others, United Supermarkets and Covenant Health gifted Rozneck with a $500 gift card to United.

Covenant Health along with United Supermarkets are gifting 6 people with $500 gift cards for all they’ve done to help others during the Coronavirus pandemic.

