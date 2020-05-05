Groceries for Good: Poppy Beard

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health along with United Supermarkets are gifting 6 individuals with $500 gift cards for all they’ve done to help others during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The winners are all nominated by others in our community.

Our first winner is Poppy Beard.

Beard is a minister at Unpack Ministries, which helps single moms in our community.

A number of people nominated her for Groceries for Good because of everything she’s done for these single moms during this unsettling time.

“As soon as we declared a disaster, she was at our front doors with bags of food, bags of laundry detergent, toilet paper everything the stores were running out of she was there with,” said Brianna Garcia who nominated Beard. “I know she was losing so much sleep because she was worried, she was worried about all of us and it means so much to have such a strong support system.”

“It’s my passion to be the change for so many of them to know that they’re worth it,” Beard explained.

Beard says giving back and helping these single moms is what she was called to do, and crisis or not, she will never stop helping.

“We’ve got to have boots on the ground,” Beard said. “We’ve got to go in there and say, ‘You can do this, we’re here and this is just a temporary thing but we’re going to help you so that when it’s over your life hasn’t fallen apart.'”

“She is one of the most selfless people I know and she doesn’t ever ask for anything in return,” Garcia said.

“It’s such a blessing you never serve to be acknowledged we serve and give because that’s what we believe we are meant to do and we believe we can make a difference in the Lubbock community for these single moms but when someone does acknowledge it you just smile and your whole heart smiles,” Beard said.

Beard says she is honored to get this amazing gift and hopes she can inspire others to give back and help not only today, but going forward, too.

“If we can just minister a smile or just minister a ‘How are you?’ and mean it we really can make a positive shift in such a frightening environment,” Beard said.

Who do you know going above and beyond helping others during this time?

You can nominate them for a $500 United Supermarkets gift card here.