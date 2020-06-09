Groceries for Good: Renea Garza

POST, Texas — Positivity goes a long way, especially during these past few months.

Post Middle School Teacher Renea Garza made it her mission to help others smile during this unsettling time.

Garza is our latest Groceries for Good winner, winning a $500 gift card to United Supermarkets.

“I just love to make people smile and I love to see people happy,” Garza said.

Garza has always been a positive person.

“In the [school] halls I play some music and just dance and have fun,” Garza described. “Some join in and some just look at you like you’re crazy but I try to bring some fun and some joy.”

And when the Coronavirus pandemic hit, she knew she had to try to bring even more of that joy to others.

“It just makes my heart happy when they say, ‘Why are you always so positive?’ and that’s a good thing you know and that just makes me feel special,” Garza explained.

So she did whatever she could to inspire others, including her students, people in her community and even strangers.

“I have a friend and she and I ordered costumes and we went downtown and we were dressed up,” Garza explained. “I was a penguin and she was a dinosaur and we held signs up for the people driving down the road.”

Garza says she just wanted to put a smile on others faces and help them to know that this too will pass.

“We all just need to focus on the positive and look toward the future and we know it’s going to get better,” Garza said. “I have something on my wall at school it’s a big smiley face that says, ‘Attitude is everything.’ And I think if we keep that good attitude and just focus on the positive even in bad situations you just have to search and find that positive that will get you through.”