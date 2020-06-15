Groceries for Good: South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas — Once the Coronavirus pandemic hit, the South Plains Food Bank stepped up to help the influx of people who suddenly found themselves needing food for their families.

“We have seen about a 50% increase in the number of families that we’re serving,” explained CEO David Weaver.

But Weaver didn’t worry about how they were going to feed that influx of people; he knew it could be done.

And that’s why the South Plains Food Bank is United Supermarkets’ and Covenant Health’s last Groceries for Good winner, winning a $500 gift card to help even more people in our community.

“This is an opportunity for us to support them while they support us and I’m thrilled to be selected,” Weaver said.

Weaver says over the past few months they depleted a lot of their food inventory but other people stepped in to help make sure no one goes hungry.

“What is really striking about all of this is many of the families that we’re hearing from have never been people who have received food from the food bank,” Weaver explained. “So it’s a challenge for them to navigate these times since they’ve always provided for themselves and we just remind people that you’ve been here for us in the past and now our neighbors and our community is stepping up and we’ll be here for you to get through this really challenging time.”

Not only did the food bank continue providing food but they also focused a lot on our elderly and children in our community, too.

And used technology to their advantage.

“People can now go online if they need to request food assistance, and they can fill out an application online and come to the food bank and we have a very safe way to get food delivered to their cars,” Weaver said.

Weaver says the community has been a big help and they can always use more donations to help even more families.

If you would like to donate to the South Plains Food Bank, click here.