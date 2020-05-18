Groceries for Good: South Plains teacher wins $500 gift card

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health and United Supermarkets continue to bless people with a $500 United gift card for those going above and beyond during this uncertain time.

This week’s winner is a high school teacher on the South Plains.

Once his school shut down he wanted to make sure his students were still getting the best education possible online, even for students who didn’t have access to the online learning.

He wants to stay anonymous because he says it’s not about him; it’s about everyone doing good over the past few months, but he did pass this statement along to us.

“I truly appreciate this wonderful gift and the kindness that Covenant and United Supermarkets has put into recognizing the hard working people on the front lines. As a teacher this means a lot but it goes much further than just me. This recognition should be given to every teacher who has had to spend their days working during this unprecedented time. It’s hard enough being a teacher on a normal school day, but to fundamentally change how you teach while still considering the challenges that makes online education more difficult makes every teacher the real hero and deserves recognition.”

Who do you know going above and beyond helping others during this time?

You can nominate them for a $500 United Supermarkets gift card here.