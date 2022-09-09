LUBBOCK, Texas – A police report provided information Friday about a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of North Interstate 27.

Police were told a gunshot victim was taken in a private vehicle to Covenant Medical Center. Officers determined the shooting happened at the Coronado Inn some time between 2:00 p.m. and a little after 4:00 p.m.

An officer wrote, “I located a possible crime scene in the courtyard of Coronado Inn.”

“[The gunshot victim] was in surgery at the time of the report,” the police report said. “[Someone] intentionally, knowingly or recklessly shot [the victim] one time with a firearm, causing serious bodily injury,” the report also said.

The report identified the victim as Christian Cervantez. Police said the injury was initially reported as serious but not life-threatening.

“There are no additional updates at this time,” police said on Friday.