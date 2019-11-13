H-E-B joins South Plains Food Bank as a Cornerstone Partner

H-E-B will donate $200,000 over the course of five years to SPFB in Lubbock

The following is a press release from the South Plains Food Bank:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — H-E-B and the South Plains Food Bank are proud to announce that H-E-B will donate $200,000 over five years, becoming part of South Plains Food Bank’s Cornerstone Partner Group. As part of this partnership, San Antonio-based H-E-B will be able to provide 600,000 meals to our families across the South Plains over five years.

Earlier this fall, the retailer announced it will open a store in Lubbock, bringing its Spirit of Giving philosophy to make a positive impact on the community it will soon serve. Throughout the year, H-E-B implements various hunger relief initiatives and works to raise awareness and battle hunger in more than 300 communities. Last year, H-E-B donated more than 32 million pounds of food to Texas and Mexico food banks, equal to over 25 million meals.

“H-E-B is deeply committed to our communities and we are very excited to support our new neighbors in Lubbock,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Senior Vice President of Operations. “We are honored to be a cornerstone partner of the South Plains Food Bank and look forward to working alongside this dedicated organization in the fight against hunger.”

A formal announcement was made earlier in the day at the Lubbock Civic Center. With this five-year financial commitment, H-E-B joins other businesses and organizations throughout the community as Cornerstone Partners. This group pledges sustainable funding and to work alongside South Plains Food Bank to Alleviate Hunger. Together we are Enriching Lives.

“With H-E-B becoming a new citizen of Lubbock, we are excited for them to join us in the fight against hunger. Our cornerstone partners believe in our mission here at the South Plains Food Bank of Ending Hunger, Giving Hope, and Enriching Lives, so H-E-B will fit right in,” says David Weaver, CEO at the SPFB.

