H-E-B official start date for Lubbock now set in October

LUBBOCK, Texas – H-E-B confirmed for EverythingLubbock.com its official start date for its Lubbock location, 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. The date is Wednesday, October 28.

Image from HEB

The day before, October 27, KLBK’s Trends and Friends, will get a special preview for its show at 5:00 p.m. Trends and Friends will also get a sneak peek of True Texas BBQ the week before H-E-B opens in Lubbock.

H-E-B previously said its Lubbock location will be a 120,000-square-foot store. The construction permit has an estimated valuation of $20 million. A written statement previously said the store creates 430 jobs.

The store “has been tailored to reflect the look, feel and traditions unique to Lubbock, emphasizing the hometown West Texas flair.”

H-E-B held a groundbreaking for the store on November 21, 2019.