H-E-B serving breakfast, lunch to first responders in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — H-E-B served free breakfast and lunch to first responders in Midland and Odessa on Monday. H-E-B plans to do it again on Tuesday.

H-E-B is among multiple organizations giving law enforcement officers free food as a way of saying thank you for their response to a mass shooting Saturday in Odessa.

H-E-B’s disaster relief team served breakfast at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin for hundreds officers.

“We’re not here for the thanks,” said H-E-B Unit Director Randy Versteeg. “We’re here because it’s the right thing to do and H-E-B gives back to the community. Everyone takes care of us and it’s just our way of giving back to the community.”

Breakfast starts Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

Other Midland/Odessa area businesses have been providing water and snacks to first responders who were working at multiple crime scenes.