LUBBOCK, TX — There aren’t too many places in town you can find new cabinet; gently used, name-brand clothes and a moving truck to come pick up almost anything you don’t need anymore.

However, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore is one of them. On the first Saturday of each month, there’s a DIY event that teaches attendees skills, raise awareness about the store and both the joys and savings that come with being a do-it-yourselfer.

“It’s a really good ReStore if you want to remodel your home, you want to do crafty projects, you can do that as well,” said ReStore Cashier, Gabriella Robles. “They have a little DIY section here in the corner.”

The DIY corner is a new addition to meet a growing need for people who want to learn how to rework used things in a way that adds both a modern, and charming, touch to your home or office.

“The DIY Day has been really good,” said Robles. “We have a little more people coming in, slowly but surely.”

Even if you do miss a DIY event, that doesn’t mean you can’t still head over to the ReStore and pick out an item so you can truly do a home project yourself.

“I personally would love to see how they do it because I’m in there polishing it up and trying to make it look the best that I can,” said ReStore Volunteer, Will Soulant.

“A lot of people love the DIY and Pinterest, you can get a lot of ideas from there,” said Robles. “Come here and shop, and you’ll find some good deals on our furniture, our building supplies, our décor and clothing: everything.”

Whether you’re just dropping by a donation, getting a new dress or see a chair you want to makeover, every ReStore purchase ultimately helps people get home through Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s just a good organization all around to help build more homes,” said Robles.