Governor Abbott, DSHS Distribute Antiviral Drug Remdesivir In Lubbock To Treat COVID-19

Hail, damaging winds possible for Lubbock & South Plains on Wednesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday said Lubbock and much of the South Plains would be at slight risk for severe weather.

KLBK First Warning Weather Chief Nick Kraynok said, “Severe storms are possible between 4:00-7:00 p.m. for Lubbock.”

“They’re expected to form a line and move east out of the area by 9:00 p.m.,” Kraynok said.

Kraynok said hail the size of ping-pong balls or golf balls would be possible with wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

“It is going to be another active late [afternoon/evening],” the National Weather Service office in Lubbock said on Wednesday. “Scattered severe t-storms are expected to develop across the [western] or [central] South Plains this [afternoon], then move east thru the [evening].”

